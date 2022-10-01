5 Steps to US Study: LORs Continued

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:06 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

Hello readers! Last week we discussed the purpose of, the usual number of, and the sources for letters of recommendation (LORs). Today, we will be discussing the process of requesting and submitting LORs.

Like most other aspects of applications to US higher education institutions, students should plan to collect LORs far ahead of their submission deadlines. References must be given enough time to write a satisfying letter.

Also Read 5 Steps to US Study: Letters of Recommendation

When requesting an LOR from a contact (academic or professional), it’s important for a student to include the instructions/guidelines for LORs from the universities in the request. Contacts may also need an up-to-date resume as well as the student’s personal statement (SOP), so the contacts can write an up-to-date reference letter that includes both the student’s recent accomplishments and their motivation for applying to the program.

The LOR submission process is almost always online; in the reference section of the application, the submission of the names and email addresses will be required. It is highly recommended that you receive permission from your contacts before submitting their information.

Once this information is submitted, each contact will receive an automated email from the university application portal with a link to submit the LOR. After clicking on the link, each contact can either write the letter in the provided text window or upload it as a file attachment. Students should remember to notify their references after submitting their contact information and to thank them once the LORs have been uploaded.

Rarely, institutions may request a hard copy of the recommendation letters, in which case students should ask their references to print the LORs on the reference’s letterhead, seal it in an envelope, sign across the flap, and give it to the student in person. These letters should be sent to the university-provided address with their other application documents.

Remember: LORs are expected to be confidential, so students will often be asked to waive the right to read their reference letters in their application. If you are required to submit a hard copy of an LOR, it must remain sealed during the entire submission process.

Next week, we will discuss standardized tests!

– U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad