Destination USA: On-campus work opportunities

Positions international students can check out

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:40 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

In our ongoing exploration of various facets of US higher education, this week we focus on a topic of immense significance to Indian students aspiring to study in the United States: the work options available for international students.

When it comes to higher education, many students worldwide, including those from India, choose the United States. To do so, they often obtain an F-1 (non-immigrant) student visa, which allows them to work exclusively on their institution’s campus while enrolled in their academic programmes.

However, US immigration laws are stringent and strictly prohibit international students from participating in off-campus work, except in specific cases that will be detailed in our upcoming article.

On-campus work opportunities are further regulated, allowing students to work a maximum of 20 hours per week during the academic semester, possibly extending to 40 hours per week during academic breaks. It’s important to note that international students are only eligible for on-campus employment while enrolled full-time in an academic programme.

The availability of on-campus work options depends on the positions provided by the institution. For example, students can apply for assistantships either during the application process or after gaining admission. Assistantships generally provide tuition remission and a scholarship or stipend covering various expenses, including accommodations, meals, books, and personal necessities. It’s crucial to note that the stipend amount can vary significantly across different institutions.

Assistantships are available in several forms, such as Teaching Assistantships (TA), Graduate Assistantships (GA), and Research Assistantships (RA). In these roles, students contribute to their departments by assisting with teaching, research, or both, based on the nature of the assistantship. To explore assistantship opportunities, students can visit the department or college webpage or contact the department for detailed information and application procedures.

Additionally, students have the option to apply for other on-campus positions that are typically advertised on student job portals by most US institutions.

However, due to high demand, these positions are competitive, necessitating students to apply early and meticulously review the eligibility criteria before submitting their applications.

In the next segment of our series, we will delve into off-campus work options, specifically Curricular Practical Training (CPT) and Optional Practical Training (OPT), providing international students with a comprehensive understanding of their employment opportunities in the United States. Stay tuned for an in-depth exploration of these crucial aspects of international student life in the US.

— U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad