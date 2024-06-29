Orientation for international students: A vital aspect of US higher education

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 June 2024, 08:22 PM

New student orientation is a crucial component of your college journey, especially as an international student entering the dynamic landscape of US higher education. These programmes are designed meticulously to acquaint you with the academic, cultural, and social fabric of your new academic home while providing essential resources to ensure your success.

Upon arrival at your chosen institution, participating in new student orientations will immerse you in the academic expectations and community standards unique to your university. Whether it’s understanding academic integrity policies or familiarising yourself with campus resources, orientation lays the groundwork for a smooth transition into college life.

To ensure accessibility for all students and their families, orientation programmes in many universities are offered in a hybrid format, combining on-campus and online components. This approach allows students to engage with orientation materials and events regardless of their location.

Orientation programmes extend their support to families by providing resources and guidance tailored to their needs. Parents and guardians receive invaluable assistance in understanding academic expectations and navigating campus services to ensure their students thrive in their new environment.

One of the significant advantages of new student orientation is the opportunity to connect with your peers from around the globe. Through interactive programmes and events, you’ll forge friendships that can last a lifetime. These connections not only enrich your college experience but also provide a support network as you navigate the challenges and triumphs of academic life.

New student orientation provides you with an opportunity to seek answers to all your questions about academics, campus life, safety, and community standards. Through informative sessions and Q&A panels, you’ll gain clarity on essential topics, empowering you to make informed decisions and navigate your college experience with confidence.

For international students, the Student Arrival Orientation offers a soft landing on US soil before continuing to your destination. This immersive experience provides several benefits, including overcoming jet lag, connecting with fellow students, exploring local highlights through city tours, and receiving a comprehensive orientation to important topics and expectations. By participating in the Student Arrival Orientation, you’ll be better prepared for a successful start to your study abroad journey.

In conclusion, new student orientation serves as a gateway to success for international students in US higher education. By participating in these programmes, you’ll gain the knowledge, connections, and support needed to thrive academically, culturally, and socially. Embrace the opportunities provided by orientation to embark on a transformative college experience and lay the foundation for a bright future.

Please visit the U.S.-India Educational Foundation’s website to learn more about studying in the United States: https://www.usief.org.in/Hyderabad.aspx

• Phone/ Whatsapp: 91-8008462712/8008465712/ 8008462560

• Email: usiefhyderabad@usief.org.in | hyderabad@educationusa.org

– U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad