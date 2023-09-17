Destination US: Check eligibility criteria carefully before transfer

The US institution may require international students to provide a transcript evaluation through an academic credential evaluation agency, like World Education Services

In today’s column, we continue our discussion from last week on undergraduate transfers, part of our special topic series on US higher education. Last week, we discussed the application process and eligibility criteria to transfer to undergraduate (bachelor’s) programmes at the US institutions.

Since the general education requirements are similar at many US higher education institutions, students who transfer across US institutions will usually find that several of their courses are recognised and transferred easily. However, it is important that students check the transferability of specific courses with the institution where they are transferring.

International students transferring from their home country to a US college/university should note that it is possible that the US institution to which they are transferring may not accept all coursework from up to two years of completed undergraduate coursework.

The US institution may require international students to provide a transcript evaluation through an academic credential evaluation agency, like World Education Services (WES), or another similar body. Some institutions have their own internal evaluation process to decide which courses they will accept for credit, which they may not begin to do until after a transfer has been completed.

Transferring courses that a student has taken as a requirement for a particular major may be more complicated. Sometimes, the courses taken for a certain major may not meet the requirements for the same major at the transfer institution.

When students are discussing with a college how many transfer credits they will receive, it is important to check and understand the distinction between “general acceptance of credit” for transfer purposes, and “acceptance of credits to meet the requirements for graduation” with a degree in a certain discipline.

A few US institutions may also accept Advanced Placement (AP) exams credits, so students should be prepared to take these exams, if needed.

Overall, if a student is considering transferring to a US institution during an undergraduate/ bachelor’s degree programme, they should carefully check the eligibility criteria, policy on transfer of credits, and application process with the institution where they want to transfer.

Transferring between US universities should be done after serious consideration and not used as an easy way into one’s institution of choice. Since you may lose some credits for completed courses, it is advisable to transfer only if you are certain your current institution does not meet your needs, and you are certain and that the one you wish to transfer to does.

Transferring can end up being a difficult and expensive process and so should not be taken lightly. There are many elements to keep in mind for an international student, including ensuring the validity of visa status and updating SEVIS information.

Students should take note that the best place to collect information about transfer procedures is with the institutions directly!

