50 DSP rank officials transferred in Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:51 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh’s Director General of Police (DGP) KV Rajendranath Reddy has transferred as many as 50 police officers of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police across the state on Saturday. The state top cop directed transferred officers to report immediately to the new posting place. Following a meeting held with the Police Establishment Board, the transfers and postings were finalised by the DGP.

