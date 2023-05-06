50 DSP rank officials transferred in Andhra Pradesh

Saturday, May 6, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 04:51 PM, Sat - 6 May 23
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh’s Director General of Police (DGP) KV Rajendranath Reddy has transferred as many as 50 police officers of the rank of  Deputy Superintendent of Police across the state on Saturday. The state top cop directed transferred officers to report immediately to the new posting place. Following a meeting held with the Police Establishment Board, the transfers and postings were finalised by the DGP.

Details of the officers transferred in Andhra Pradesh.

