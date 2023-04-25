500 additional Passport appointments at Hyderabad passport office from April 27

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:58 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office (RPO) Hyderabad will release 500 additional appointments per day on a daily basis for a period of two-weeks from Thursday, April 27, to accommodate heavy demand and reduce the long waiting hours, Regional Passport Officer and Head, MEA Branch Secretariat, Hyderabad, Dasari Balaiah on Tuesday, said.

Accordingly, the appointments for April 27 will be available in passportseva website from Tuesday (April 25) evening onwards.

The decision to release 500 additional appointments on a daily basis from April 27 for two weeks was also taken because functioning of 5 Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and 14 Passport Office Seva Kendras (POSKs) was suspended on April 14 in account of Dr Ambedkar Jayanti and those applicants were advised to reschedule their appointments to the next available date.

The Passport Officer has also advised applicants, both registering now and already registered, to make use of this facility either through (www.passportindia.gov.in) or through mPassportseva mobile application and attend respective PSKs/POPSKs where their slots are booked.

All applicants are hereby informed that prior appointment is mandatory and no walk-in requested will be entertained at PSKs and POPSKs. The senior passport official has also urged applicants not to approach middlemen/touts/brokers for their passport and passport related requirements and make use of the special measure.