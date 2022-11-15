Telangana police best in passport verification timelines: MEA

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:05 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana police has been recognized as one of the best in terms of maintaining passport verification timelines by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Telangana DGP, M Mahender Reddy said that due to sustained efforts of the Telangana State police, it has been recognised as one of the best in the country for the year 2021–22 in terms of maintenance of passport verification timelines.

The award will be presented by the Minister for External Affairs MEA Dr. S Jaishankar, at the Regional Passport Officers Conference 2022, which will be held in Delhi on Nov 18-19, 2022.

The DGP congratulated all Telangana Police officers. “We anticipate many more outstanding honours for the state”, he said.