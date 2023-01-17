Cancelled slots to be kept available for booking on daily basis: RPO Hyderabad

These slots will now be released every day and would be made available.
Hyderabad: In yet another effort to provide more appointments available for applicants, the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Hyderabad has decided to make available slots which were earlier booked, but are currently free due to cancellation or rescheduling of services.
Recently, the RPO had rescheduled working of certain Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra on four Saturdays in December, 2022.
These slots will now be released every day and would be made available, depending on their availability, for booking by the applicants on daily basis at 4.30 pm in the passport portal, said D.Balaiah, Regional Passport Officer, Hyderabad, in a statement.
Applicants can either book new appointments or even pre-pone their already booked appointments accordingly.