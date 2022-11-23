58 piezometers to be installed in Nalgonda

The device would help in get an accurate reading of the groundwater level, says District Groundwater Officer.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:59 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Nalgonda: An additional 58 piezometers would be installed at select spots in the district under the National Hydrology Project (NHP) to get accurate data on groundwater levels.

Three piezometers would be installed in each groundwater micro basin in the district, with the drilling work for the same being launched at Chinna Kaparthy of Chityal mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, District Groundwater Officer D Sunil Babu said piezometers would help in get an accurate reading of the groundwater level. Piezometers consist of automatic digital water levels recorder. Due to the new technology, the officials can get accurate groundwater levels, analyse groundwater levels and send reports to district and mandal level officers, he added.

Stating that 82 piezometers were already installed in the Nalgonda district, he said an additional 58 piezometers would also help in getting water samples to test the quality of groundwater. An area-wise groundwater level reading would help farmers take decisions on selection of the crop to take up for cultivation, he added.