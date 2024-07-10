5th show for Kamal Hassan’s ‘Bharateeyudu 2’; ticket prices hiked in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 July 2024, 09:08 PM

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday has permitted to allow special shows (i.e. 5th show) for seven days and special ticket rates for the upcoming movie ‘Bharateeyudu 2’ between July 12 and 19 in all the released theatres in Telangana State.

“Hereby permit to allow 5th show for a period of 7 days i.e. between July 12 and July 19 in all the released theatres in Telangana and hike of rates by Rs 75 plus GST for multiplexes and Rs 50 plus GST in Single Screens on the existing (prevailing) rates to the higher classes only for all theatres across the State of Telangana with a condition to screen advertisements on adverse effects of using narcotics and drugs and cyber crime,” the order said.

The permission is granted temporarily subject to payment of tax to the Government on usual terms and conditions for ‘Bharateeyudu2’ movie screening only. All the Collectors and District Magistrates and Licensing authorities and the Commissioners of Police in TS are requested to take necessary action in the matter, the order from the State government said.