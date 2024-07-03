Watch: Calendar song from ‘Bharateeyudu 2’ mesmerises listeners

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 July 2024, 06:18 PM

Hyderabad: The anticipation for ‘Bharateeyudu 2’, the highly-anticipated vigilante-thriller starring the Universal Star Kamal Haasan, is reaching a fever pitch. The film, helmed by the visionary director S Shankar, sees Kamal reprise his iconic role as Senapathy, the aged freedom fighter, in a story that promises to take a bold stand against corruption.

The excitement surrounding the film reached a new peak with the release of the catchy new single, ‘Calendar Song’. A vibrant blend of energy and style, the song is sure to appeal to the masses, featuring a special appearance by Miss Universe 2017, Demi-Leigh Tebow. The visuals, reminiscent of Shankar’s grand visual style, promise a treat for the senses.

‘Calendar Song’, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is a mesmerising track featuring enchanting vocals by Sravana Bharagavi. The lyrics, penned by Chandra Bose, add another layer of depth to the song.

‘Bharateeyudu 2’, a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster ‘Bharateeyudu’, is a cinematic event that fans have been eagerly awaiting. The film’s trailer, which was released recently, showcased Kamal Haasan in multiple avatars, effortlessly taking down villains, and quickly became the talk of the town.

Get ready for an action-packed, visually stunning, and musically enthralling experience as ‘Bharateeyudu 2’ hits the theatres on July 12, in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Produced by Subhaskaran’s Red Giant Movies and Lyca Productions, the film promises a grand cinematic spectacle, blending high-octane action with a powerful message of social justice. With its widespread release across the Telugu States, ‘Bharateeyudu 2’ is poised to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative, ensuring its place as one of the most anticipated films of the year.

The film boasts an ensemble cast with the likes of Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, Zakir Hussain, and others playing key roles.