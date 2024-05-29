Second single from Bharateeyudu-2 ‘Chengaluva’ out now

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 May 2024, 04:33 PM

Hyderabad: Get ready to witness the much-anticipated release of Kamal Haasan‘s Bharateeyudu 2 (Indian 2), making it one of the most awaited films of 2024.

Fans have eagerly been awaiting the chance to see the iconic Senapathy grace the screen once again, fighting for justice and honesty. In the midst of this excitement, the makers have released the first song from the film, titled “Souraa,” which has garnered praise and appreciation on social media.

Now, the wait is over for the second song, titled “Chengaluva,” which was released on Wednesday. Unlike the powerful and period-driven “Souraa,” the second song is a soothing romantic number that showcases the chemistry between Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh.

The lyrics, crafted by Rama Jogaiah Sastry, capture the essence of love. The audio rights of the film has been bagged by popular label Sony Music. The film’s audio will be launched on June 1 at Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

Bharateeyudu 2 (Indian 2), the sequel to the 1996 hit film Indian, directed by S Shankar and starring Kamal Haasan, is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 12. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, Nedumudi Venu.

