6 years for cinematic magic ‘Baahubali’, Prabhas shares pic

By | Published: 12:57 pm 6:10 pm

Actor Prabhas on Saturday posted a picture from his career-best magnum opus ‘Baahubali’ on his Instagram marking completion of six years since its release.

“Here’s to the team that created waves of cinematic magic all across the country and the world,” he wrote while tagging his entire film crew starting with director SS Rajamouli, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj, Nassar, Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni and several others.

The movie has redefined the standards of Telugu cinema when it was released in theatres worldwide on July 10, 2015. ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ stood as the highest-grossing movie in India, in all Indian languages.

Soon after both the two parts, the career graph of Prabhas took a meteoric rise as he became the pan-India star.

