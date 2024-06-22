| 60 Year Old Man Booked Under Pocso Act For Misbehaving With Minor In Sultanabad

According to the police, while the girl was returning from the school, the accused Pochala took her inside his home and misbehaved with her.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 June 2024, 09:25 AM

Representational Image

Peddapalli: The Sultanabad police have registered a case under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against a 60-year-old man for misbehaving with an eight-year-old girl.

According to the police, while the girl was returning from the school, the accused Pochala took her inside his home and misbehaved with her. This incident took place three days ago in a village in Sultanabad mandal.

However, contrary to the police version, villagers allege that Pochalu raped the girl. Pochalu’s house is located on the way to the girl’s school. She used to visit his house as Pochalu was a distant relative.

The child fell sick after the incident, following which family members took her to the Peddapalli government hospital on Friday. She is undergoing treatment in the hospital.