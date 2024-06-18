607 applications filed at Prajavani programme

Telangana State Planning Board vice chairman G Chinna Reddy received the applications from the visitors.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 June 2024, 08:42 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: As many as 607 applications were filed at the Prajavani programme conducted at the Mahatma Jyothibha Phule Praja Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Among the 607 applications, 176 were pertaining to revenue department, 58 belonged to housing department, 54 for civil supplies department, 36 for municipal administration, 62 connected with home department and 211 were filed in connection with other departments.