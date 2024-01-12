Constable job aspirants protest at Prajavani in Hyderabad

Sporting “Scrap GO 46” t-shirts and holding placards, aspirants from across the State turned up in large numbers at the venue.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 January 2024, 07:25 PM

Hyderabad: Demanding the State government to scrap GO Ms 46, Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) constable job aspirants staged a protest at the Prajavani programme held at Jyotirao Phule Bhavan here on Friday.

They demanded the government to conduct the job recruitment following the 2016 and 2018 recruitment procedures.

By introducing GO 46, the government had allotted 53 percent of the jobs for Hyderabad. Accordingly, aspirants from Hyderabad were offered jobs despite scoring 60 to 70 marks, while those in different districts failed to get jobs even after scoring 120 to 135 marks, L Ajay, an aspirant from Mancherial said.

Considering the hardships being faced by the aspirants, many demanded the government to scrap the GO 46 and declare the TSSP, IT and Communication jobs results again by following the merit system adopted during 2016 and 2018.

Similarly, Anganwadi workers also arrived in large numbers seeking clearances of dues payable to them.

Stree Nidhi employees want retired consultants to be terminated

Stree Nidhi Credit Cooperative Federation Limited employees appealed to the Government to terminate the services of nine retired consultants and appoint an IAS officer or Group I officer as Managing Director of the Federation. In a representation submitted to the officials as part of the Prajavani programme, the employees said despite serving for 10 years, many who were recruited as Assistant General Managers, were still continuing in same positions.

“Apart from enjoying pensions, these retired consultants get hefty salaries ranging in lakhs. They get annual increments and enjoy four to six foreign travels against the rules of Stree Nidhi HR policy,” the employees said in a representation.

In addition to these petitions, people filed applications regarding allotment of double bedroom houses, pensions, land related issues.