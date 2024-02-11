Prajavani to be held at Madhira on Monday

The Collector in a statement here on Sunday appealed to people of Madhira and surrounding areas to take note of change in the location and take advantage of the opportunity.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 February 2024, 07:50 PM

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham informed that the weekly Prajavani programme to be held on Monday would be organised at Madhira Assembly constituency headquarters.

He said that the Prajavani programme which usually held every Monday at the collectorate in Khammam, would be held at Reddy function hall in Madhira town this Monday.

