438 candidates file nominations in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:01 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Hyderabad: With 45 persons putting their hats in the ring, the Nampally constituency saw the highest number of candidates file their affidavits for the assembly elections. Closely following are Jubilee Hills and Goshamahal with 40 candidates each.

Bahadurpura constituency has the lowest with only 16 registering their candidacy, while the total number of candidates filing their nominations in all of the 15 constituencies in the Hyderabad district stands at 438.

Starting off on November 3, Returning Officers in the district received affidavits from candidates for seven days till November 10. As per usual, the flow of nominations remained slow in the first four days.

After receiving 86 nominations on November 8, the majority of the candidates filed their papers in the last three days.

All the nominations received will be scrutinized by the election officials on November 13, with the last date of candidate withdrawal being November 15.

Nominations for 15 assembly constituencies of Hyderabad district:

Constituency No. of candidates

Nampally 45

Goshamahal 40

Jubilee Hills 40

Musheerabad 35

Khairatabad 33

Secunderabad 33

Malakpet 32

Yakutpura 30

Amberpet 27

Karwan 24

Charminar 22

Sanathnagar 22

Chandrayangutta 21

Secunderabad Cantt 18

Bahadurpura 16

Total 438