438 candidates file nominations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With 45 persons putting their hats in the ring, the Nampally constituency saw the highest number of candidates file their affidavits for the assembly elections. Closely following are Jubilee Hills and Goshamahal with 40 candidates each.
Bahadurpura constituency has the lowest with only 16 registering their candidacy, while the total number of candidates filing their nominations in all of the 15 constituencies in the Hyderabad district stands at 438.
Starting off on November 3, Returning Officers in the district received affidavits from candidates for seven days till November 10. As per usual, the flow of nominations remained slow in the first four days.
After receiving 86 nominations on November 8, the majority of the candidates filed their papers in the last three days.
All the nominations received will be scrutinized by the election officials on November 13, with the last date of candidate withdrawal being November 15.
Nominations for 15 assembly constituencies of Hyderabad district:
Constituency No. of candidates
Nampally 45
Goshamahal 40
Jubilee Hills 40
Musheerabad 35
Khairatabad 33
Secunderabad 33
Malakpet 32
Yakutpura 30
Amberpet 27
Karwan 24
Charminar 22
Sanathnagar 22
Chandrayangutta 21
Secunderabad Cantt 18
Bahadurpura 16
Total 438