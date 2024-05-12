DEO Ronald Rose inspects poll arrangements ahead of election

Visiting the Distribution and Reception Centre (DRC) at Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium where polling officers will collect election equipment, he directed the Zonal Commissioner Hemant Sahadev Rao to ensure that the personnel reach the polling centers on time.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 May 2024, 11:52 AM

Hyderabad: With less than a day left for the polls, District Election Officer (DEO) and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose inspected the election arrangements on Sunday.

Further, State Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj along with Rose are expected to inspect the Charminar and Yakutpura DRC set up at the Exhibition Ground.