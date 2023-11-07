Telangana Polls 2023: BRS candidates for Goshamahal, Nampally announced

BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao handed over B-forms to Goshamahal, Nampally candidates along with others completing the distribution in all 119 Assembly segments

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:02 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Hyderabad: The BRS on Tuesday announced candidacy of Nandakumar Bilal and Anand Goud for Goshamahal and Nampally constituencies respectively for the ensuing elections to the State Assembly.

BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao handed over the B-forms to both the candidates along with Sama Sundar Reddy (Yakutpura), Andela Krishnaiah (Karwan), Ibrahim Lodi (Charminar), Sitaram Reddy (Chandrayangutta), Teegala Ajith Reddy (Malakpet) and Ali Bakri (Bahadurpura) covering the Old City area of Hyderabad.

Thus, the distribution of the B-forms to the BRS candidates in all 119 Assembly segments has been completed.

