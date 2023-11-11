Special arrangements for PWD voters in Hyderabad

Laying special emphasis on boosting the voter turnout in Hyderabad district, awareness is being created at bus stands, railway stations and other public places, encouraging citizens to cast their vote.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:00 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Coming up with specific transport plans, efforts are underway to ensure that polling staff reach their respective centers on time for the elections. In addition to that, Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose in a review meeting conducted on Saturday, directed officials to also prepare a route map and communication plan for postal ballots in every constituency.

Along with the Absentee, Shifted or Duplicate (ASD) voters list, webcasting, CCTV cameras, and postal ballot facilitator centers is to be arranged at all polling stations.

With the second phase of training for presiding officers, micro-observers, and counting staff scheduled to be conducted soon, Rose informed that additional stations have been set up for polling with more number of voters.

In a bid to encourage PWD voters, transport along with ramps and ballot paper in Braille are being given. With arrangements in place to make it easy for personnel involved in the elections to vote, authorities are also planning to conduct a campaign with celebrities in the city.