618 beneficiaries of double bed room homes selected in Adilabad

Adilabad Collector inspected a draw of lots conducted to choose the beneficiaries at an agriculture market yard here on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:56 PM, Tue - 9 May 23

Adilabad: Collector PS Rahul Raj said selection of beneficiaries of the double bed room-kitchen houses was carried out transparently and strictly. He inspected a draw of lots conducted to choose the beneficiaries at an agriculture market yard here on Tuesday.

Stating that steps were being taken to ensure 2BHK houses to all the eligible, Raj stated that 618 beneficiaries were selected from the total eligible applicants, 2,538 belonging to 32 municipal wards of the district centre. A total of 32 homes were allocated to differently abled persons, while 115 beneficiaries were from SC and 38 belonging to STs.

Eighty two were minorities and 352 were from the general category.

The Collector further said that the entire process of draw was video-graphed and photographed to prevent doubts and to ensure transparency. The list of the beneficiaries was displayed. Grievances could be reported to local Tahsildar, he advised. The list of applicants was sent to the Information Technology department before finalizing the eligible beneficiaries, he added.

Additional Collector Rizwan Shaik Bhasha, trainee Collector P Sreeja, Adilabad RDO Ramesh Rathod, municipal commissioner Shailaja and Tahsildar Satheesh were present.

