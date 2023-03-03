GHMC completes scrutiny of 2BHK house applications

GHMC completes the scrutiny of applications received for allotment of 2BHK houses being built under the Telangana government's Dignity Housing Scheme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:16 PM, Fri - 3 March 23

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has completed the scrutiny of applications received for the allotment of the 2BHK houses being built under the Telangana government’s Dignity Housing Scheme.

In GHMC jurisdiction, 7,09,718 applications were received for allotment of the 2BHK houses, and among them, 3,44,310 applications have been processed. “ We processed 48.51 percent of the applications and the remaining were not processed as they were from other districts and some applicants did not furnish details including address and phone number,” said a GHMC official.

Also Read Hyderabad’s Ravindra Bharathi turns pink for breast cancer awareness

As per GHMC data, 1,03,499 applications were received from outside GHMC limits, and these applications exclude the 12,568 applications from Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) jurisdiction. A total of 26,327 applicants did not mention their addresses and their application was not processed.

Among the six zones in GHMC, the highest number of applications seeking 2BHK houses were from Kukatpally Zone (1,29,749) followed by Charminar Zone (1,13,729) and Secunderabad Zone (97,803).