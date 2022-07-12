63.86 lakh farmers receive Rs 6,764 crore under Rythu Bandhu

Hyderabad: The disbursement of Rythu Bandhu investment support scheme is being carried out at a brisk pace with the State government trasferring about Rs 6,764.94 crore of a total Rs 7,508 crore in the ninth tranche of the scheme as on Tuesday. Farmers have received Rs 50,448 crore in the last eight tranches of the scheme.

Till Tuesday, about 63.86 lakh farmers who own a total 1.35 crore acres received the Rythu Bandhu amount in their bank accounts. All the farmers are expected to receive the farm investment support amount within the next couple of days.

In a statement, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said the K Chandrashekhar Rao government was working with the objective of empowering farmers and increase their income levels. “Telangana has developed on all fronts in the last eight years and has become a role model for others to emulate,” he added.

The Minister criticised the union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its failure to ensure remunerative price to farmers. He pointed out that neither the Prime Minister nor the BJP leaders had answered the questions raised by the Chief Minister recently which indicates their lack of commitment towards people’s problems. He felt that Modi was shying away from the media and did not address not even a single press conference in the last eight years as he had no accomplishments to take credit for.