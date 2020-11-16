65-year-old woman undergoes fast-track knee replacement surgery

The fast-track total knee replacement procedure does not require hospital stay and have minimal after effects of anaesthesia, pain, trauma and infection.

Hyderabad: Surgeons at the Apollo Health City, Jubilee Hills have conducted a fast-track total knee replacement surgery on a 65-year-old woman. The fast-track total knee replacement procedure does not require hospital stay and have minimal after effects of anaesthesia, pain, trauma and infection.

Patients undergoing such procedures recover quickly and are able to get back to normal life in couple of days. The surgery was conducted on November 2 by a team of surgeons and physicians, led by senior orthopaedic surgeon Dr KJ Reddy. The woman was discharged on the same evening after undergoing the surgery in the early hours of the day.

“Advanced technology in management of patients makes it possible to reduce hospital stay to less than a day. It also enables the patient to be on his legs quickly,” said Dr KJ Reddy.

The fast-track knee replacement surgery involves using advanced surgical techniques performed with miniature instruments while administering regional anaesthesia is limited to the leg region. Such techniques significantly reduce pain, trauma, complications, infections and side effects generally associated with a surgery, besides helping patient to recover quickly,” Dr KJ Reddy said.

