66 dengue cases reported so far in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:14 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Representational Image

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar directed the district authorities to be vigilant and take measures to prevent seasonal diseases.

Speaking at a review meeting with the officials here on Thursday he said that the month of August was the most crucial month as it was the time when dengue mosquitoes breed. All measures should be taken to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

In addition to carrying out the dry day process every Friday, steps to maintain cleanliness and clear water stagnation on a daily basis should be taken. Steps like dropping oil balls in low-lying areas where there was water stagnation and in drains have to be taken to stop mosquito breeding.

Each gram panchayat should prepare oil balls not less than two lakhs, Ajay Kumar suggested while appealing to the public representatives in the district to actively participate in dry day and sanitation programmes.

District Collector VP Gautham informed that there was a fall in dengue cases in the district and the process of dry day was being carried out strictly. In 2019 around 2000 dengue positive cases were reported , 23 cases in 2020 and 944 dengue positive cases were reported in 2021.

Around 66 cases have been reported so far in the district in 2022. The samples of people staying in 50 houses around the area where the positive case has been reported were being tested and a special sanitation programme was being carried out, the Collector said.

Typhoid tests were being conducted for mid-day meal cooks, staff in Gurukulas and government schools in the district. As many as 19,012 samples across the district were collected and of them 487 were tested positive. All necessary medicines were in stock in the district, he added.