6,743 people enroll as voters for Teachers’ Constituency: Hyderabad DEO

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:44 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

Hyderabad: A total of 6,743 persons have enrolled as voters for the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers’ constituency of the Legislative Council. The Hyderabad District Election Officer in a press release said the last date for receiving voter registration applications and objections is December 9.

The date by which the claims and objections shall be disposed and supplements are prepared and printed is December 25 and the final publication of electoral rolls is scheduled on December 30.