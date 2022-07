69 inspectors transferred in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand on Wednesday transferred 69 Inspectors working in the city and gave them new postings.

A few of the inspectors who got transferred with their new postings are C Hari Chandra Reddy (SHO Punjagutta), Malreddy Niranjan Reddy (Central Crime Station), N Shankar (SHO Begum Bazaar), A Sudhakar ( SHO Bahadurpura) Katna Sattiah ( SHO Saifabad), G Kishan (SHO Shahalibanda), R Srinivas Reddy (SHO Narayanguda), C Srinivas (SHO Asifnagar), G Lingeshwar Rao (SHO Ramgopalpet), A Shiva Kumar (SHO Moghalpura) and Sriram Saida Babu (SHO Habeebnagar).