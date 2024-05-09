| Two Booked For Diversion Of 122 Quintals Of Pds Rice In Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 May 2024, 01:37 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Sleuths of the Civil Supplies department conducted raids on a den and seized 122 quintals of rice grains meant for public distribution system (PDS) from two persons at Chintaguda village in Kaghaznagar mandal on Thursday.

The officials said that Syed Arif and Isaq Ahmed of Kaghaznagar town were booked for allegedly diverting the rice grains. The rice was shifted to a warehouse of the department for further action. Investigations were taken up.