71-yr-old heart patient gets a new lease of life at Hyderabad hospital

By | Published: 5:21 pm

Hyderabad: Heart surgeons at Continental Hospitals have conducted a minimally invasive heart procedure on a 71-year-old patient who was suffering from aortic valve stenosis, a condition in which the valves of the heart get narrowed, reducing the flow of the blood from the heart to other parts of the body.

The surgeons were able to conduct the procedure, known as TAVI / TAVR (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation /Replacement) with local anaesthesia, instead of general anaesthesia.

In the TAVR procedure, surgeons replace the narrowed aortic valve that fails to open properly. Such minimal procedures are prescribed for high-risk patients who cannot withstand the stress of an open-heart surgery and general anaesthesia.

“Due to the advanced age of the patient, our heart team, comprising cardiologist, cardiothoracic surgeon and anaesthetist, decided to go in for TAVR, which is the best option for the aged with the possibility of an intermediate or high risk of complications emerging due to traditional treatment methods,” said Interventional Cardiologist, Continental Hospitals, Dr Abhisekh Mohanty,

The TAVR procedure was done in 90 minutes and within a few hours, the patient was fully mobile. The patient was discharged from the hospital on the third day after the surgery, doctors added.

