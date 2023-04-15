Dalit Bandhu scheme being implemented with 100 percent subsidy: Gangula

BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar releasing dalit bandhu coffee table book in collectorate conference hall in Karimnagar on Saturday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar informed that Dalit Bandhu was the only scheme which was being implemented with hundred percent subsidy for social and economic growth of dalits. Minister participated in Dalit Bandhu coffee table book inauguration programme held in Collectorate conference hall here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said that Dalit Bandhu, which is being implemented with hundred percent subsidy, has gained worldwide recognition. Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of Dr BR Ambedkar, felt happy for taking forward the aspirations of Ambedkar by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

While visiting Dalit Bandhu units in Huzurabad constituency on Friday, Prakash Ambedkar enquired about the income being earned by the beneficiaries and felt happy after knowing that dalits were getting Rs 60,000 to Rs 80,000 per month. Besides getting adequate income, dalits, who used to work as labourers till the recent past, have become owners of different units with the launch of Dalit Bandhu.

The Minister appreciated the Collector RV Karnan, cluster and nodal officers who strove hard to provide Dalit Bandhu benefit to 18,021 beneficiaries in Huzurabad constituency. On the occasion, Kamalakar along with SC Corporation Chairman Banda Srinivas and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya had cut the cake.