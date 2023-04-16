Gangula Kamalakar injured after dais collapses in Karimnagar

After inaugurating a paddy procurement centre in the village, the Minister was getting on to the dais to take part in the concluding ceremony of a ‘Chirutala Ramanayana’ programme at 3 pm.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:35 PM, Sun - 16 April 23

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar sustained minor injuries when a dais collapsed in Cherlabuthkur of Karimnagar rural mandal on Sunday.

After inaugurating a paddy procurement centre in the village, the Minister was getting on to the dais to take part in the concluding ceremony of a ‘Chirutala Ramanayana’ programme at 3 pm.

As the Minister climbed on to the dais, several of his followers and other people too followed him. With the dais straining under the weight of so many people, it collapsed. Kamalakar sustained a minor injury on his leg.

He however continued with his programmes and after inaugurating another paddy procurement centre in Mugdumpoor, he went to a private hospital in Karimnagar, where he was advised to take two weeks rest and discharged after being treated for the wound.

ZPTC member Purumalla Lalitha and seven others also sustained minor injuries in the incident.