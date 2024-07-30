72-year-old undergoes successful immunotherapy for prostate cancer at Citizens Specialty Hospital

Since the patient had a long history of multiple prior chemotherapies, doctors decided to attempt next-generation sequencing on the tumour tissue, which eventually tested positive for cancer.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 July 2024, 08:06 PM

Hyderabad: American Oncology Institute (AOI) at Citizens Specialty Hospital announced successful treatment of a 72-year-old male patient with advanced prostate cancer. Since the patient had a long history of multiple prior chemotherapies, doctors decided to attempt next-generation sequencing on the tumour tissue, which eventually tested positive for cancer.

The cancer specialists took the immunotherapy route for treatment. “The patient’s case was challenging due to the advanced nature of his prostate cancer. Our team utilized a combination NSG / Molecular testing / Immunotherapy. This comprehensive approach not only addressed the cancer but also improved the patient’s quality of life,” Dr K.V. Krishnamani, Medical Oncologist, AOI.

The patient received immunotherapy every 3 weeks, and his disease is in complete remission. He is clinically well, ambulatory and his medical condition has improved.