74 children rescued under Operation Muskan X in Nizamabad

Giving details of the children rescued during the operation, Police Commissioner Kalmeshwar Shingenavar said 26 children were rescued in Nizamabad division, 15 in Armoor division and 33 in Bodhan division.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 August 2024, 05:28 PM

Giving details of the children rescued during the operation, Police Commissioner Kalmeshwar Shingenavar said 26 children were rescued in Nizamabad division, 15 in Armoor division and 33 in Bodhan division.

Nizamabad: In its month-long Operation Muskan X, held last month, the police rescued 74 children under the Nizamabad commissionerate.

Police Commissioner Kalmeshwar Shingenavar informed that five FIRs were filed against persons engaging children at workplace. Giving details of the children rescued during the operation, he said 26 children were rescued in Nizamabad division, 15 in Armoor division and 33 in Bodhan division. Operation Muskan is a month-long campaign in which State Police employees engage in various actions to identify and rescue missing children, and reconnect them with their families