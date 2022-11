| 75th Anniversary Of Ncc Alumni Meet To Be Organised On Nov 27

75th Anniversary of NCC: Alumni meet to be organised on Nov 27

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:35 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the 75th Anniversary of National Cadet Corps, an NCC Alumni meet is being organised in the NCC Dte (AP&T) Office lawns on November 27 at 11 am.

All the Ex-NCC Cadets of the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were invited for the meet.