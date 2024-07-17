77.2 kg ganja seized in Kothagudem

The substance was being smuggled from Odisha in a car and the worth of the seized ganja was 19.25 lakh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 July 2024, 08:25 PM

Representational Image

Kothagudem: The excise enforcement team seized ganja weighing 77.2 kg at Paloncha in the district on Wednesday.

The substance was being smuggled from Odisha in a car and the worth of the seized ganja was 19.25 lakh.

Two accused Nardev Singh and Athulpal were arrested, booked under NDPS Act and produced before the court.

Excise enforcement CI Ramesh and head constable Khareem were appreciated by higher officials for seizing the ganja.