Police constable jumps into Godavari at Bhadrachalam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 September 2024, 03:22 PM

Constable Ramana Reddy

Kothagudem: In a bid to end his life a police constable jumped into river Godavari from the bridge across the river at Bhadrachalam in the district on Friday.

The constable was said to be Ramana Reddy, who works in the district police clues team. The passersby who watched him jumping into the river informed Bhadrachalam police. The town CI Sanjeeva Rao and Vijayalakshmi rushed to the spot.

The town traffic SI Madhu Prasad along with expert swimmers launched search operations in the river. The constable left his footwear and mobile phone on the bridge before jumping into the river. The reasons for his act were not known.