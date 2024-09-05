Five persons trapped in Kinnerasani floods rescued

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 September 2024, 07:18 PM

Five villagers trapped in Kinnerasani floods at Dantelabora of Paloncha mandal in Kothagudem district rescued by NDRF and district police teams.

Kothagudem: Five villagers trapped in Kinnerasani floods at Dantelabora of Paloncha mandal in the district were rescued by NDRF and district police teams.

Seven cowherds took cattle for grazing and got trapped in an island between Murredu stream and Kinnerasani stream on Wednesday as water level increased with the release of excess water from Kinnerasani dam.

Six of them were rescued while a youth, Jare Sai who tried to cross the stream before the rescue teams arrived, washed away. The villagers ventured out on Thursday in search of the youth and got trapped as the flood flow increased.

Life jackets, food and drinking water were sent to them using drones. District Collector Jitesh V. Patil spoke to Kinnerasani and KTPS officials asking them to lower Kinnerasani gates to reduce the flood flow to carry out rescue operations. As water flow receded the villagers were safely brought ashore in the evening hours.