77.78 per cent engg graduates believe online courses help secure job: Survey

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:28 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

Representational image

Hyderabad: A survey by BridgeLabz, an IP-driven incubation lab, has revealed that more than 77.78 per cent of engineering graduates who take up additional online certification courses believe that it helps them to find a secure job more efficiently.

The company recently conducted an online survey on the theme ‘Engineers Preference Index’ among more than 1,000 engineering graduates. Of the total sample size, almost 54.94 per cent of engineering graduates expressed their willingness to opt for online certification courses. Amongst the engineering graduates, 49.38 per cent were of the opinion that taking online courses is relevant to increase their skill set.

The survey report highlighted that more than 48.12 per cent of engineering graduates wanted to opt for an online certification course after graduation as it may help them enhance their skills, while 77.78 per cent of students believed taking the online course will provide them with a job guarantee, whereas 80.62 per cent believed that online courses can help to boost their employability quotient.

“The online domain presents students with lots of options when they are looking to enhance their skills and choosing the right course to upskill and reskill becomes important,” Bridgelabz founder, Narayan Mahadevan said.