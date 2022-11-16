| Hyderabad Job Mela To Be Held At Tolichowki On November 28

Hyderabad: Job Mela to be held at Tolichowki on November 28

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:11 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

Representational Image. A job mela will be organised by the Deccan Blasters at Golden Palace Function Hall Tolichowki between 8 am and 2 pm on November 28.

Hyderabad: A job mela will be organised by the Deccan Blasters at Golden Palace Function Hall Tolichowki between 8 am and 2 pm on November 28.

Candidates holding qualification above SSC can attend the interviews and should carry multiple copies of their resumes.

Companies engaged in hospitality, telecom sector, educational institutions, IT and IELTS, security firms, banks and other areas will attend and conduct interviews. Offer letters will be given on the spot.

The event is sponsored by Asian Enterprises Elevators and Escalators. For more details contact on 8374315052.