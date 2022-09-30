‘777 Charlie’ is now available for ‘Early Access’ movie rentals on Prime Video

The movie will be available to rent in four languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam in HD quality.

Hyderabad: After offering Early Access movie rentals of blockbuster films like ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’, ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, ‘Runway 34’, among others, Prime Video announced the release of yet another blockbuster movie as ‘Early access’ movie rental – ‘777 Charlie‘.

Starring an adorable Labrador dog, in the lead, along with Rakshit Shetty, the movie also stars Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Danish Sait and Bobby Simha. Viewers can rent the movie for Rs 129 on Prime Video and experience this heart-warming emotional comedy drama from the comfort of their homes. The movie will be available to rent in four languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam in HD quality.

‘777 Charlie’ is a 2022 adventure comedy-drama film that follows Dharma (Rakshit Shetty) who is stuck in a rut with his negative and lonely lifestyle, spending each day in the comfort of his loneliness. A lively pup named Charlie who is naughty and energetic enters his life and gives him a new perspective. The movie is written and directed by Kiranraj K and produced by Paramvah Studios.

Talking about the movie Rakshit Shetty said, “As an actor, one seldom comes across movies that have the power to touch your heart and leave a permanent mark. ‘777 Charlie’ did that for me. The film highlights the pure, unadulterated love between a man and a dog, with no common language to communicate except the need to be nurtured and loved selflessly. This movie, with its comedy and adventures has been loved by all audiences alike and with Prime Video’s Movie Rentals, it will continue to weave its magic for audiences all across the country.”

Watch the trailer here: