Shahid, Dulquer, Danush and Rakshit Shetty to come together to launch ‘Dasara’ teaser

The film marks the first pan-Indian release for Nani and was previously announced that the teaser of the film will be unveiled on January 30.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:22 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

Hyderabad: Natural Star Nani and Keerthy Suresh’s most-awaited mass action entertainer ‘Dasara’ is all set to release worldwide on March 30. The film marks the first pan-Indian release for Nani and was previously announced that the teaser of the film will be unveiled on January 30.

It seems like the makers are opting for national-level promotions for the project as stars from different film industries — Shahid Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan, Danush and Rakshit Shetty — are coming together to launch the teaser of the film at 10 am on Monday. While Dhanush will launch the Tamil version, Rakshit Shetty, Dulquer Salmaan, and Shahid Kapoor will unveil the teaser in Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages respectively.

Directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, the movie is being mounted on a large scale by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. Sathyan Sooryan ISC is roped in as the cinematographer while Navin Nooli is the editor. The music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

Along with Nani and Keerthy, Samuthirakani, Shamna Kasim, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Roshan Mathew, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab will be playing prominent characters. The film will hit the theatres on March 30 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.