Sapta Sagaralu Dhaati (Side B) Review: Poignant and emotionally charged drama with a slow narrative

Updated On - 08:14 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Hyderabad: Sapta Sagaralu Dhaati (Side A) stands out as one of the most compelling romantic dramas in recent times. The meticulous depiction of the lead characters’ romance, the strong conflicts, and the intense plot for resolution guided the first part to success. Now, with Sapta Sagaralu Dhaati Side B gracing theaters, the question arises: Does the sequel maintain the same intensity as its first part? Let’s check it out in this review.

In the second installment, Side B, we witness Manu’s release from prison after a decade. Reconnecting with his old friend Gopal, Manu endeavors to rebuild his life after struggling with memories of Priya, his past love. However, Manu finds solace and companionship with Surabhi, a prostitute whom he sees as a reflection of Priya. With Surabhi’s assistance, Manu locates Priya and knows interesting things about her and her family. Driven by a desire to set things right for Priya, Manu confronts various challenges in his journey to rekindle their connection.

Director Hemanth once again shows his mastery of engaging the audience through a compelling screenplay. Just as in Side A, where the film delivers a potent blend of a captivating love story in the first half and transitions seamlessly into an intense drama in the second, in Side B, Hemanth employs a reverse narrative, where Manu strives to transform the pain of losing Priya into an enduring love, working tirelessly to create a happy life for her. While the narrative appears deceptively simple, it is the well-crafted characters that truly shine. Surabhi’s character is intricately developed to highlight Manu’s genuine love for her and contrast it with his feelings for Priya. Similarly, the reflections of Surabhi’s character on Priya’s husband add depth to the storytelling. Notably, the love story in Side B is exceptional for featuring just one direct scene between the lead characters, maintaining the continuity of the characters from Side A. However, Hemanth’s writing has its flaws, particularly in the overstretching of Surabhi’s character compared to Priya and the underdeveloped roles of Soma and Prabhu. Despite these shortcomings, the ending of Side B is grounded and realistic after navigating through various dramatic layers.

Rakshit Shetty delivers a superior performance, exuding calmness yet delivering intensity through his eyes. He remains the soul of the film, portraying the emotional and action scenes with natural finesse. Rukmini Vasanth, with a lesser portion this time, takes a back seat, while Chaitra stands out for her impactful role. Gopalakrishna Deshpande steals the show alongside Rakshit, while Ramesh’s performance is more compelling in the first installment instead.

The cinematography by Advaitha Gurumurthy is magical throughout the film, with the pre-climax action portion standing out as the pinnacle of his work. Charan Raj’s musical prowess shines once again, with the title track of Side B proving more remarkable than its original.

In conclusion, Sapta Sagaralu Dhaati Side B amplifies the emotional and dramatic aspects of the overall story. Despite occasional stretches in the screenplay, the deliberate pace chosen by director Hemanth contributes to the beauty of the narrative. Side B, much like Side A, resonates soulfully, continuing Manu’s love story with depth and poignancy.