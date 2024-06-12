792 Govt schools to get toilets, drinking water in Nizamabad

The committee was undertaking works such as strengthening of basic infrastructure, construction of girls toilets, providing drinking water facilities, minor and major repairs works, renovation and maintenance of existing and dysfunctional toilets in government schools, he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 June 2024, 06:53 PM

Photo: Anand Dharmana/Representational Image.

Nizamabad: Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumantu said toilets and drinking water facilities were being made available in 792 government schools of the district by the Amma Adarsh School Committees.

The committee was undertaking works such as strengthening of basic infrastructure, construction of girls toilets, providing drinking water facilities, minor and major repairs works, renovation and maintenance of existing and dysfunctional toilets in government schools, he said.

The government schools in the district would be having better infrastructure soon and more children would be enrolling in the current academic year, he said, adding that on the first day of re-opening of schools in the district, 1.12 lakh students were provided uniform along with textbooks and notebooks.

As many as 158 government schools in the district have recorded 100 percent pass percentage in SSC examination for the academic year 2023-24, he said, adding that 103 students scored 10 GPA grade points in the district and that the average pass percentage of the district stood at 93.72 percent in the tenth class examination.