8 injured in massive fire accident at pharma company in Sangareddy

Since several workers are working in the industry at the time of incident, many workers were caught in the fire. Fire tenders from across the Sangareddy district and Hyderabad were rushed to spot

By | Published: 3:21 pm

Sangareddy: An explosion in reactor resulted in a massive fire accident in Vidya Organics, a Pharmaceutical Company, at IDA Bollaram in Sangareddy district on Saturday. Due to heavy intensity of blast, the locals ran helter Skelter.

Since several workers are working in the industry at the time of incident, many workers were caught in the fire. Fire tenders from across the Sangareddy district and Hyderabad were rushed to spot to douse the fire and carry out the rescue operation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .