80 % candidates appear for Group I prelims in Adilabad

Collector Rajarshi Shah said that 5,469 candidates attended the examination as against the total 6,729 applicants, while 1,260 candidates were absent.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 June 2024, 06:11 PM

Adilabad: Preliminary examination of Group I service went off peacefully in erstwhile Adilabad district on Sunday.

He inspected venues created in Telangana State Model School, Sri Chaitanya School, Nalanda Degree College and SR Digi School and ST Thomas School in the town. Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam also inspected the venues.

Mancherial Collector Badavath Santosh said that 7,443 candidates out of the total 9,384 aspirants appeared for the examination held in 27 centres identified in the district headquarters and Mandamarri town.

He stated that the examination was conducted by strictly following norms. He noted the ORS sachets and first aid kits were kept available in the centres in the light of scorching heat wave conditions.

Meanwhile, 3,633 candidates took the examination compared to the total 4,608 aspirants in Nirmal. A total of 2,258 candidates turned up for examination out of the total 2,783 applicants. In all, 80 percent of candidates attended the examination in erstwhile Adilabad district