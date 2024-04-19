Telangana: SSC students to get unique PEN on certificates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 April 2024, 07:58 PM

Hyderabad: For the first time, Class 10 students clearing the State board exams will receive their SSC certificates with a unique PEN (Permanent Education Number).

The PEN on SSC certificates will enable the Education department to track students’ academics, in addition to ascertaining school dropouts. The PEN on SSC certificates will stay along with students till completion of their education.

The 11-digit PEN, on the lines of Aadhaar or PAN numbers will act as reference number at different learning stages including pre-primary, primary, secondary, senior secondary, graduate, post-graduate, research and up-skilling as well.

The PEN generated using the UDISE plus portal is embedded with details of a student including name, date of birth, gender and study details that will aid officials to track students’ even if they migrate to different schools in the State or elsewhere in the country. It will also be printed on the transfer certificates issued by schools under different managements.

The PEN, which is different from the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR), will help officials to track students irrespective of place of study in the country “As per the directions of the State government, we will be printing the PEN on the SSC certificates from this year,” said a senior official.