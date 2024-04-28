Cyber fraudsters dupe senior citizen of Rs.34 lakh

Although the victim explained that he stays in Hyderabad, they continued to question him and threaten, said the police.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 April 2024, 09:30 PM

Hyderabad: A senior citizen from the city was duped of Rs.34 lakh by cyber fraudsters. The man, aged around 66 years, received a call from cyber fraudsters who introduced themselves as personnel of Mumbai police and told him that his Aadhaar card was allegedly linked to a crime.

A few minutes later the man received a Skype call and the person posed as a CBI official. The fake CBI officer grilled the victim and later asked him not to leave the house till investigation is completed.

The fraudster told him to transfer money to him as a practice to ensure compliance of the orders and assured that it would be transferred back within 3 to 4 days.

“Believing him, the victim transferred Rs. 34 lakh to the account provided by the fraudster. The man later realized he was duped when the demands for money increased,” the police added. On a complaint, the police registered a case and took up investigation.