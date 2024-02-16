Aadhaar must for Gruha Jyothi benefits

Facilities for this are to be set up at convenient locations in coordination with the existing Registrars of UIDAI or by becoming a UIDAI Registrar themselves.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 February 2024, 11:31 PM

Hyderabad: Households, who wish to avail 200 units free supply under Gruha Jyothi scheme will have to furnish Aadhaar details for authentication. The State government issued a government order to this effect on Friday.

As per the orders, beneficiaries have to furnish proof Aadhaar number possession or undergo Aadhaar authentication. Those who do not have an Aadhaar number or have not yet enrolled for Aadhaar , should apply for enrolment before registering for the scheme.

The government has instructed the DISCOMS to facilitate Aadhaar enrolment.

Facilities for this are to be set up at convenient locations in coordination with the existing Registrars of UIDAI or by becoming a UIDAI Registrar themselves. Till Aadhaar is assigned to the individual, benefits under the scheme would be extended to the beneficiaries on submission of Aadhaar Enrolment Identification Slip.

Till Aadhaar is assigned, Bank or Post office passbook with photo, Permanent Account Number (PAN) Card, Passport, Ration Card, Voter Identity Card, MGNREGA card, Kisan Photo passbook or Driving license, certificate of identity (with photo) issued by a Gazetted Officer or a Tahsildar on an official letter head or any other document specified by the Energy Department will be considered.