87 per cent of students in GITAM Technology department bag placements

04:25 PM, Sun - 19 February 23

GITAM Hyderabad campus located at Rudraram in Sangareddy district.

Sangareddy: Overcoming the challenges thrown at them by the economic recession and Covid-19, the School of Technology students of GITAM Hyderabad Deemed to be University, at Rudraram in Sangareddy district, have performed well in annual placements. Over 87 per cent of them got placements for the academic year 2022-23 so far.

In a press statement on Sunday, the Director of the Career Guidance Centre (CDC) at GITAM Hyderabad Dr Venu Kumar Nathi said Amazon offered Rs 17.4 lakh per annum to one of GITAM’s students while the same MNC also offered Rs 14 lakh per annum to another student for a different role in the company. Another MNC, which did not want to disclose its name, had also offered Rs 23 lakh per annum. It is the highest package a student has bagged so far this year.

The top recruiters during the campus placement drive included Virtusa, TCS Digital, Bosch (BGSW), Dell Technologies, Prodapt, TechSystems, Kyndryl, ValueMomentum, EY GDS, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Mu Sigma and others.

“Besides academics, extracurricular efforts, such as competency development sessions, hands-on workshops, and guest faculty lectures initiated by CGC, helped get the students placement-ready, “Venu Kumar said. As a result, in the middle of the placement session in GITAM, Hyderabad, students were placed in reputed companies with an average package of 5.17 lakh per annum.